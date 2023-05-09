Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One person currently unaccounted for, Abbey Caves

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander:

One person is unaccounted for following an incident at the Abbey Caves.

A group of high school students have been doing an exercise at the Abbey Caves on Abbey Caves Road, Whangārei, this morning.

Around 10.35am it was reported the group was in difficulty.

A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for.

We have Police Search and Rescue and USAR crews responding to the area.

The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the whanau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school.

Police continue to advise the public to pay close attention to weather forecasts and emergency management updates given the current weather conditions across the district.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


