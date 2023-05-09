Public Transport Update, 2pm Tuesday 9 May 2023

AT Group Manager Metro Services Darek Koper:

This afternoon’s weather conditions are extremely challenging for our passengers and our public transport teams who are doing their best to help get people home safely.

Widespread flooding and heavy traffic across Auckland are causing significant disruption for all public transport services.

Buses are being severely affected by heavy traffic, especially in the City Centre. Due to traffic conditions and flooding on the North Shore our NX1, NX5, 95 and 97 services are being particularly hard hit, with very long queues at City Centre bus stops. We are encouraging passengers wanting to travel to the North Shore to shelter in the city until queues ease.

Trains are currently suspended across the rail network except between Otahuhu and Papakura on the Southern Line, and between Otahuhu to Manukau on the Eastern Line.

Our teams are working to source rail replacement buses, however our operators are currently prioritising school bus runs to ensure children are able to get home safely. Many schools are closing early today which is making planning challenging for our bus teams.

There are also a range of disruptions and cancellations affecting our ferry services, with some services having to turn away passengers because they are at capacity. Due to high demand our ferry operators are unable to secure taxi vans as alternative transport options for services which are cancelled.

Please see the AT Mobile App or Live Departures on the AT website for the latest information about our services and whether they are running.



© Scoop Media

