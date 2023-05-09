Appeal for information - Waikouaiti Robbery
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle following
a robbery at a retail premises yesterday (8
May).
Police responded to reports of a robbery on
Waikouaiti-Waitati Road yesterday around 10:20am.
A
short time later the vehicle was located, and Police
apprehended three offenders.
Enquiries led to further
arrests later that day.
Police are appealing for
sightings of a silver Nissan Tiida, registration HLJ356,
between Sunday 7 May around 9.30am and Monday 8 May around
1.30pm, between Gore and Dunedin.
Two youths and two
adults are due to appear in Dunedin Youth Court in due
course.
If you saw the vehicle of interest between
Gore and Dunedin on Sunday or Monday, or have any
information that may assist Police in our investigation,
please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number
‘230508/5209’.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand – but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners... More>>