Appeal for information - Waikouaiti Robbery

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle following a robbery at a retail premises yesterday (8 May).

Police responded to reports of a robbery on Waikouaiti-Waitati Road yesterday around 10:20am.

A short time later the vehicle was located, and Police apprehended three offenders.

Enquiries led to further arrests later that day.

Police are appealing for sightings of a silver Nissan Tiida, registration HLJ356, between Sunday 7 May around 9.30am and Monday 8 May around 1.30pm, between Gore and Dunedin.

Two youths and two adults are due to appear in Dunedin Youth Court in due course.

If you saw the vehicle of interest between Gore and Dunedin on Sunday or Monday, or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230508/5209’.



