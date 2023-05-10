Want To Learn How To Live More Lighty?

If you’d like to live more simply with less stuff and waste, join TEDx speaker, author of “Living Lightly” and founder of Mainstream Green, Nicola Turner, for an inspirational evening at Mercury Baypark, Wednesday 31 May from 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased at mainstreamgreen.co.nz/events and are $25 each or $40 for two. Tickets also include freebies and chances to win a copy of Nicola’s “Living Lightly” book thanks to funding Tauranga City Council receives from the government to help our city send less to landfill.

“Helping everyday people kickstart their sustainability journey is what gets me out of bed in the morning,” says Nicola.

“I have a passion for keeping it real, by sharing how as a family of four we have simplified our life, freed up time and significantly reduced our family’s impact on our planet."

“Reducing waste and living more sustainably is about making simple changes that surprisingly don’t have to take more time and effort.”

The event is suitable for adults and children 12 and over, and is supported by Good Buzz (kombucha) and Good Change (eco cleaning products).

Topics covered include food, cleaning, beauty, fashion, kids and how to inspire others.

To find out more or purchase tickets, visit mainstreamgreen.co.nz/events

Living Lightly - Tauranga

Wednesday, 31 May 6pm – 8pm

Mercury Baypark

© Scoop Media

