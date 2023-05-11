Sacred Heart And St. John’s College Communities Come Together

Sacred Heart College and St. John’s College have come together as a community to support each other in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The parent evening, sponsored by the Palmerston North Diocese, was held was held last week (Monday, May 1) at St Mary’s Church Greenmeadows.

Michael Hempseed, a Christchurch-based Author, and Director of Frontiers of Hope, a specialist mental health service, spoke on ‘Understanding and Healing the Impact of Disasters’.

He has been involved with traumatic events including the Christchurch Earthquakes and the March 15 Mosque Attacks. Mr Hempseed says the psychological impact is often only seen 3-5 years later.

“What we know is when a disaster strikes there is a strong sense of community and it’s thought that’s a protective factor. And so, if you want to know what we need to do 3-5 years later, do what you did in the days and weeks after the disaster – have community events and keep having them.”

He says volunteering is an important tool in healing. “This has a massive impact on wellbeing. First of all, you make a good group of friends, you’re doing something positive for your community and you aren’t sitting at home feeling sorry for yourselves.”

Palmerston North Diocese Chaplain and Young Catholics Team Leader Nick Wilson, says they are committed to supporting their community in the months and years to come.

“We know that Michael is very gifted in this area. He’s got plenty to share to help us move in this space which has been so devastating for so many. Trauma is real and is important we manage it. We recognise that this is years’ long.”

Sacred Heart College Principal Maria Neville-Foster said the evening was timely, and thanked Michael, and the Palmerston North Dioceses.

“It helps us to understand ourselves, but it also helps us to work with the young people we are with. They are doing really well when they are connected with their community, and we see wonderful, solid examples of that at school all the time.”

“My take home is to try and have more social community events, so when you see those being advertised, you’ll know why, and we welcome you into our community space as much as possible to try and create that going forward.”

Mrs Neville-Foster said she has a lot of hope for our young people as they move into the future.

“But it is about being aware and being able to support them on that journey, alongside their whānau.”

Sacred Heart College Social Studies and Language teacher Juliana Collier said it was valuable being able to hear Michael speak both to staff at school, and then to parents in the evening.

“Having the permission to just be able to listen is important. It also gives people who were affected the opportunity to hear stories from other people and know they are not alone.”

St. John’s College Principal George Rogers said it is important to come together and support one another in this time of need.

“The cyclone devastated Hawke’s Bay and we cannot underestimate the mental and emotional toll this has had on our community. Michael’s speech to staff and parents was well-received and much appreciated.”

