Blowing The Whistle On The Car Parking Scrum

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Parents, coaches and supporters are asked to be good sports behind the wheel as well as on the side lines this winter as the number of people driving to weekend games increases.

Gordon Naidoo, Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation Director, is reminding people to be courteous and sensible when parking at winter sports fixtures.

“Our sports grounds get busy over winter, which puts pressure on the neighbouring streets with a lot more vehicles in the area,” says Naidoo.

“We’re asking everyone to be considerate with their car parking so that you don’t get offside with residents or with our parking team. Don’t park across driveways, footpaths, on broken yellow lines or no stopping areas such as bus stops. Remember that it’s illegal to park on a cycle lane. Cycle lanes are for bikes, not overflow parking. Basically, don’t park where you’ll be in someone else’s way, like jamming up the end of a cul-de-sac.”

Inappropriate or illegal parking compromises the safety of other road users and pedestrians and adds to congestion. Parking on footpaths makes access difficult for many people, particularly those using mobility scooters.

“We’re all in this together as a city. Let’s play as a team by showing a bit of courtesy and parking safely,” says Naidoo.

Members of the Council’s parking team will monitor parking at some of the busiest sports park neighbourhoods, with an initial focus on education.

Naidoo says the sports community can help by carpooling, walking, catching the bus or cycling to nearby matches, or by leaving enough time to park appropriately nearby and walk to the venue.

Stay onside by sticking to Hamilton City Council’s Park Smarter rules:

  • park safely at all times
  • watch out for children, people on bikes and on foot
  • don’t park on grass verges, broken yellow lines, traffic islands, or no stopping areas
  • keep clear of driveways, footpaths, shared paths or cycle lanes
  • park at least 6 metres from an intersection
  • park in cul-de-sacs in a way that allows vehicles to turn
  • walk, bike, bus or carpool if you can.

