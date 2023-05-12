Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Collaboration Delivers Off-road Pathway Spanning Length Of Kāpiti Coast

Friday, 12 May 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast will boast a dedicated shared pathway spanning the entire length of the district from tomorrow thanks to the opening of the last piece of the puzzle - the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway shared path.

The new 10 km-long shared path connects to an existing 25km off-road trail making it safer, easier and even more picturesque for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders to explore Kāpiti.

“Getting to this milestone has truly been a labour of love, dedication and collaboration,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

“We now have a fantastic, accessible resource for our entire community to enjoy.

“As part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway project, Waka Kotahi has completed a shared path that runs from the existing trail at Peka Peka to Ōtaki River. Greater Wellington has connected this to Te Roto Road near the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club.

“The trail runs over new bridges, streams and rivers and through a tunnel under the Expressway. There is an improved railway level crossing at Makahuri, murals to see and users will be able to access Winstone Lakes.”

Dubbed ‘Coast35’ for its 35 kilometres that runs the full length of coast, the completed trail is expected to delight thousands of regular pathway users, as well as entice visitors from around the country to spend more time on the Kāpiti Coast.

“We can now offer our visitors a unique way to experience Kāpiti – and encourage them to call in to some of our local shops and cafes as they do so,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Whatever your mode of transport – bicycle, horse, pram, mobility scooter or your own two legs, our trail network is a great way to spend the weekend while soaking up our stunning coastal environment.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of Council staff, Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Elevate Ōtaki in delivering this final piece of our network. This infrastructure is a game-changer for Kāpiti and how we get around our district.”

A new Kāpiti Coast Trails Map with detailed information is available at Tracks and trails - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz). Printed copies will be available from Council Service Centres from 22 May.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 