Collaboration Delivers Off-road Pathway Spanning Length Of Kāpiti Coast

The Kāpiti Coast will boast a dedicated shared pathway spanning the entire length of the district from tomorrow thanks to the opening of the last piece of the puzzle - the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway shared path.

The new 10 km-long shared path connects to an existing 25km off-road trail making it safer, easier and even more picturesque for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders to explore Kāpiti.

“Getting to this milestone has truly been a labour of love, dedication and collaboration,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

“We now have a fantastic, accessible resource for our entire community to enjoy.

“As part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway project, Waka Kotahi has completed a shared path that runs from the existing trail at Peka Peka to Ōtaki River. Greater Wellington has connected this to Te Roto Road near the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club.

“The trail runs over new bridges, streams and rivers and through a tunnel under the Expressway. There is an improved railway level crossing at Makahuri, murals to see and users will be able to access Winstone Lakes.”

Dubbed ‘Coast35’ for its 35 kilometres that runs the full length of coast, the completed trail is expected to delight thousands of regular pathway users, as well as entice visitors from around the country to spend more time on the Kāpiti Coast.

“We can now offer our visitors a unique way to experience Kāpiti – and encourage them to call in to some of our local shops and cafes as they do so,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Whatever your mode of transport – bicycle, horse, pram, mobility scooter or your own two legs, our trail network is a great way to spend the weekend while soaking up our stunning coastal environment.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of Council staff, Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Elevate Ōtaki in delivering this final piece of our network. This infrastructure is a game-changer for Kāpiti and how we get around our district.”

A new Kāpiti Coast Trails Map with detailed information is available at Tracks and trails - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz). Printed copies will be available from Council Service Centres from 22 May.

