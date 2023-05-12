Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mount Aspiring College Leading The Way On Concussion Prevention

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: The Headache Clinic

The Headache Clinic has been leading the way in educating and supporting athletes in concussion management, understanding the importance of head health and keeping athletes’ concussion free, Mount Aspiring College is the most recent is pleased to announce the successful completion of its baseline event. The event, held on Tuesday 02 May, aimed to raise awareness about concussion and the importance of baseline testing for student-athletes.

During the event, The Headache Clinic conducted baseline testing for the college's student-athletes, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their cognitive and physical health. The tests will help to establish a baseline of the students' normal functioning, which will be crucial in the event of a future concussion.

In addition to the baseline event, The Headache Clinic also organised an education evening for the parents of Mount-Aspiring College students. The event provided parents with information on how to recognise and manage concussions in their children and the importance of head health.

The education evening covered a range of topics, including concussion symptoms, the importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment, and steps parents can take to support their child's recovery. The Headache Clinic's team of experts also provided practical advice on how to prepare for potential concussions and manage their child's return to school and sports after a concussion.

Hamish Crosbie Deputy Principal was happy with the event and commented on the importance of concussion prevention and management.

“The importance of understanding concussion, and the impact can’t be overstated. This was really important for our students and athletes, we all left armed with some great knowledge”.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Mount-Aspiring College and to provide their students with baseline testing," said Helen Tufui a Founder of The Headache Clinic. "Concussions are a serious concern in sports, and it is important to take proactive steps to ensure student-athletes receive the care they need. We hope that our education evening for parents provided them with valuable information and resources to help support their child's health and well-being."

The Headache Clinic is committed to providing comprehensive care for those who suffer from headaches and concussions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Headache Clinic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 