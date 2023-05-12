Mount Aspiring College Leading The Way On Concussion Prevention

The Headache Clinic has been leading the way in educating and supporting athletes in concussion management, understanding the importance of head health and keeping athletes’ concussion free, Mount Aspiring College is the most recent is pleased to announce the successful completion of its baseline event. The event, held on Tuesday 02 May, aimed to raise awareness about concussion and the importance of baseline testing for student-athletes.

During the event, The Headache Clinic conducted baseline testing for the college's student-athletes, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their cognitive and physical health. The tests will help to establish a baseline of the students' normal functioning, which will be crucial in the event of a future concussion.

In addition to the baseline event, The Headache Clinic also organised an education evening for the parents of Mount-Aspiring College students. The event provided parents with information on how to recognise and manage concussions in their children and the importance of head health.

The education evening covered a range of topics, including concussion symptoms, the importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment, and steps parents can take to support their child's recovery. The Headache Clinic's team of experts also provided practical advice on how to prepare for potential concussions and manage their child's return to school and sports after a concussion.

Hamish Crosbie Deputy Principal was happy with the event and commented on the importance of concussion prevention and management.

“The importance of understanding concussion, and the impact can’t be overstated. This was really important for our students and athletes, we all left armed with some great knowledge”.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Mount-Aspiring College and to provide their students with baseline testing," said Helen Tufui a Founder of The Headache Clinic. "Concussions are a serious concern in sports, and it is important to take proactive steps to ensure student-athletes receive the care they need. We hope that our education evening for parents provided them with valuable information and resources to help support their child's health and well-being."

The Headache Clinic is committed to providing comprehensive care for those who suffer from headaches and concussions.

