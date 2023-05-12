Arrest Made Following Invercargill Theft
Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Constable Graeme
King
One person has been arrested after an
incident at a commercial premises on Centre Street,
Strathern yesterday.
About 9.45am, an unknown offender
broke into a store and stole a handful of goods.
A
worker at the store attempted to follow the offender, to
which the offender presented a weapon.
The offender
then fled to a nearby address, however, was located and
apprehended by Police a short time later.
No one was
injured during the incident.
A 34-year-old man was
arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
He
has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear at a
later date.
Police hope this arrest brings reassurance
to the community that this criminal behaviour is taken
extremely seriously and we work hard to hold offenders to
account.
