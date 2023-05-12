Arrest Made Following Invercargill Theft

Attributed to Detective Constable Graeme King

One person has been arrested after an incident at a commercial premises on Centre Street, Strathern yesterday.

About 9.45am, an unknown offender broke into a store and stole a handful of goods.

A worker at the store attempted to follow the offender, to which the offender presented a weapon.

The offender then fled to a nearby address, however, was located and apprehended by Police a short time later.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear at a later date.

Police hope this arrest brings reassurance to the community that this criminal behaviour is taken extremely seriously and we work hard to hold offenders to account.

