Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

"Children Are Not Frills": Greater Investment For Children Needed From Budget ‘23

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is calling for deliberate investment in children in this year’s Budget to lift the standard of living of children and their families, particularly those already facing hardship.

Many families have been impacted by extreme weather events fuelled by the climate crisis and the ongoing cost of living crisis, while child poverty statistics released in March showed no real change in numbers with material hardship significantly felt by tamariki Māori, Pasifika children and children with disabilities. Disabled children were more than three times more likely to experience material hardship than non-disabled households, and because the numbers excluded families living in emergency accommodation in the survey, the data missed those families living at the hardest end of poverty.

Save the Children’s Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey says while the organisation appreciates the Government’s conservative or so-called "no frills", approach to spending, children should not be seen as frills - and greater investment is needed to ensure all children in New Zealand have their rights met.

"We want to see deliberate investment in services for children, particularly in health, standard of living and food security.

"Too many families are doing it really tough. While we acknowledge the investments made in lifting incomes for families on the lowest incomes and the measures to offset the cost of living crisis, such as public transport subsidies, continued investment is needed.

"This is a child rights issue. Every child needs a decent standard of living, access to nutritious food, healthy and affordable housing, education, and healthcare if they are to live good lives now and look forward to a bright future. Government investment is required to ensure these rights for all of our children."

Ms Southey says the recent examination of New Zealand’s progress on upholding children’s rights by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged the Government to continue to prioritise public spending on measures to lift children out of poverty and to ensure good health and education outcomes.

"We need to see deliberate investment in children. The UN Committee made clear the importance of governments budgeting specifically for child rights. Government investment needs to benefit all children in Aotearoa.

"The delivery of the budget allocation for children should be visible rather than hidden in big sector budgets such as health or education."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 