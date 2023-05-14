Serious Crash, Great South Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a vehicle and a

cyclist on Great South Road, Manurewa.

Police were notified of the crash at 7.15am.

One person has sustained critical injuries.

Great South Road at Mcannalley Street has been closed. Diversions are in

place at Weymouth Road and Myers Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

