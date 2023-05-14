Serious crash, SH23, Temple View - Waikato

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on State Highway 23, Temple View.

Police were notified about 3.10pm.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Diversions will be put in place.Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

