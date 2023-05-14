Update: Homicide investigation, Palmerston North

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

A scene examination at a Dahlia Street property in Palmerston North where a man suffered fatal injuries this week is ongoing.

Raniel Kiu, aged 35, died in hospital after being injured late on Thursday evening.

ESR is assisting Police with the scene examination, which is expected to continue until at least tomorrow.

A post-mortem has been completed and Mr Kiu's body has been returned to his whānau.

Police would like to reassure the public that this incident was confined to a group of people, and we are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Inquiries into Mr Kiu's death are continuing, and Police are working to speak with a number of people.

This is likely to take some time - however we are committed to getting answers for his family.

There have been an increase in Mongrel Mob members in the city since Mr Kiu's death, and while there have been no significant issues reported, Police will respond to any if they arise.

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved who has not yet spoken to us is urged to call Police and share what you know.

Please contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing file number 230512/9437.

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

