Wellington Building Fire Update #2
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 7:56 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency can confirm multiple fatalities have
occurred at the building fire in Wellington.
District
Manager Commander Nick Pyatt says his thoughts are with the
families of those that have been lost.
"This is a
tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go
to the loved ones of those who have lost their
lives."
There are still a number of people unaccounted
for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, can
not be confirmed at this time.
Crews remain on the
scene this morning to complete mopping up work. There is a
potential threat of roof collapse, so crews are working in a
way to manage this risk.
Nick Pyatt says a fire like
this is rare.
"This is a once-in-a-decade fire for
Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for
us."
Welfare support will be available for all Fire
and Emergency personnel involved in this
incident.
