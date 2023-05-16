Newtown fire update - Operation Rose

Police are urging people who were staying in Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Road, Newtown in Wellington in recent days and are safe, or anyone concerned for someone, to please get in touch with Police.

They are asked to call 105 and reference Operation Rose, or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105#online-report-options and select the form “Something Else”, referencing Operation Rose.

Police are using these reports, as well as other information from our community partners, to help determine who was in the building at the time and ensure their welfare.

We are aware of information circulating relating to number of deceased and number of unaccounted for, however, until more is known Police will not be in a position to confirm numbers.

Police will provide an update on progress to date this afternoon.

