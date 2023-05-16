Appeal for information following two reported incidents

Palmerston North Police are seeking information following two reports of suspicious approaches last week.

Two young people were allegedly approached by a man, possibly in a white van, on Botanical Road between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday 9 May.

It was reported that the man asked the child to enter a van, in both cases the children ran away and there were no reported injuries.

Police are working hard to determine what has occurred. We understand this sort of incident can cause concern and we urge the community to be alert, but not alarmed.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the Botanical Road area on Tuesday last week is asked to contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

