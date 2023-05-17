Operation Goanna: 7 arrests made following firearms offence

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson

As part of Operation Goanna, seven people have been arrested following a firearms offence in Highbury on Wednesday 15 March.

About 10.25am, Police were called to Highbury Avenue after reports of a firearm being discharged during an altercation.

The people involved fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Following an extensive investigation, Police have now charged seven people in relation to the incident.

“This was an incredibly reckless act in a public area and it is important that those responsible for it are held to account. We have been working hard to identify and locate those responsible as we are committed to ensuring our community is a safe place,” says Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and further arrests are likely.

Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

