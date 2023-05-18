Library Has Experienced A Busy Start

Marlborough Libraries Manager Glenn Webster says it’s been a very busy week since the new Marlborough Library on High Street, Blenheim opened last Friday.

“We’ve been completely blown away at the level of interest and would like to thank everyone who has come in so far,” he said.

“It has been demanding on our library team – quite a few are new and only just finding their feet - but everyone has been excited to welcome the community into their new space.”

“There are still a few things to be installed such as signage and public online catalogues but they are on the horizon. “

More than 6,300 books were borrowed during the first four days after opening and 10,100 books were returned.

“We hosted more than 6,800 visitors to the library in the same time period,” said Mr Webster. “These numbers are by far the highest we’ve ever seen in Marlborough. It’s a wonderful problem to have but we’d appreciate being able to find some down time before too long.”

