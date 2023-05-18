Supporting Our Community Three Months On

Three months after Cyclone Gabrielle the impact is still being felt by our affected communities and those supporting the recovery process, Te Whatu Ora Clinical Psychologist Frances Oliver says.

The time frame and pathway of rebuilding will be different for everyone affected, as will be the road for psychological recovery as people often cope in different ways, Dr Oliver says.

“Rebuilding and recovering following a major disaster can be an emotional stage, with feelings ranging from frustration to grief to optimism when achievements are realised along the way.

“And even if you were not directly affected, visual reminders of the impact of the cyclone or working to support the recovery can cause strain. It’s also common for reminders of the event, such as recent rainfall, to bring back feelings of anxiety and memories of the day.”

Dr Oliver says the love and support of whānau and friends, as well as making time for self-care, will help many people through this difficult time.

“Basic things, such as eating well and getting enough sleep, make a big difference to your mental wellbeing, as does connecting with people you love and doing things that you enjoy.”

Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora have worked alongside primary care providers and a number of other agencies and iwi providers to provide mental wellbeing support to affected communities, with many kaimahi (staff) working from community hubs alongside rural response partners.

Dr Oliver says more than 200 people have received mental health first aid training, thanks to support from Red Cross and Te Pou, a national workforce centre for mental health, addiction and disability.

“By offering this training we’re trying to upskill our kaimahi and volunteers who work in affected communities, so they are better equipped to offer mental wellbeing support and can identify when somebody needs extra assistance.”

As part of the broader Te Whatu Ora mental wellbeing response, public health teams have been working closely with staff at schools, kura and early learning centres to support tamariki and rangatahi and connecting them with the necessary wellbeing supports.

The public health team has also worked with the Ministry of Education to distribute health resources to support the ongoing mental wellbeing response in schools, kura and early learning centres.

On Sunday, as part of a billion-dollar Cyclone recovery package, the Government outlined $10 million for community-led mental health and wellbeing support, including extending the Mana Ake – Stronger for Tomorrow programme developed following the Christchurch quakes into every school in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Mana Ake is a holistic, school-based mental wellbeing programme that helps give primary and intermediate school-aged tamariki the resilience and support they need, when they need it, to cope with the challenges that life can throw at them. It includes whole-of-classroom, group-based and individual programmes and supports. It also provides advice, guidance and workshops for parents, whānau and teachers.

Dr Oliver welcomed the additional funding and emphasised that help is available for people who need more support themselves or are supporting a loved one or young person.

Te Whatu Ora funds a number of free and easily accessible wellbeing supports.

These include face-to-face primary mental health and addiction support via participating GP clinics, Kaupapa Māori, Pacific and youth specific services. These services are free and available without a referral.

Where you can seek help

Free wellbeing apps

Rural Support Trusts

A local Rural Support Trust (RST) is a great place to access free and confidential support and advice. This nationwide network, run by local people, helps farming families and rural communities.

RSTs have facilitators trained to recognise issues with mental health and wellbeing. They can also put you in touch with services including health information or financial support.

You can give them a call to talk through your options. Call 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP) to arrange a free and confidential chat at a place that suits you, or visit rural-support.org.nz

Farmstrong

Farmstrong is a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community. Their aim is to help you live well to farm well. On their website you can find a range of resources to help you manage your wellbeing. Visit: farmstrong.co.nz

