Have Your Say On The Land Transport (Road Safety) Amendment Bill

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Chairperson of the Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Land Transport (Road Safety) Amendment Bill.

The bill’s purpose is to respond to unsafe behaviour on New Zealand’s roads. The bill aims to enable the New Zealand Police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to detect inappropriate behavior on the road and carry out enforcement activities.

The bill is an omnibus bill that would make changes to several Acts. These include the Land Transport Act 1998 and the Sentencing Act 2002.

Changes proposed by the bill include:

· increasing the period that a vehicle can be impounded for if a driver fails to stop and remain stopped

· enabling the Police to seize and impound a vehicle if a driver or registered person fails to give information about a fleeing driver offence (and impounding the vehicle is necessary to prevent a threat to road safety)

· increasing the period of licence disqualification after a second conviction for an offence of failing to stop or remaining stopped, and creating a new sentencing option for the courts to order that a vehicle be forfeited on conviction for failing to stop or to remain stopped

· providing for the electronic service of notices

  • ensuring that point-to-point safety cameras can be used as an enforcement tool for speeding offences
  • providing for the automated issuing of certain infringement notices.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 4 June 2023

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

