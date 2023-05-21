Incident At Memorial Park
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
We’re aware that there has been a tragic accident at
Memorial Park this morning. Our thoughts and deepest
condolences go out to the affected family. Fencing is in
place at the Memorial Park fountain and will remain there
until a blessing can be performed.
Any further
enquiries should be directed to
Police.
