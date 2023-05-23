Name Release, Newtown Fire

Police can now release the name of a man who died in the Loafers Lodge fire

in Newtown, Wellington last week.

He was Michael Wahrlich, age 67, of Wellington.

Police extend our sincere condolences to his whānau and friends.

Michael's family wishes to make a short statement, which Police is releasing

on their behalf:

“The family was devastated to hear that Michael's life was taken in this

terrible tragedy. He always enjoyed entertaining the people of Wellington

and will be sadly missed by the family and all who knew him.”

The family asks for privacy at this time.

© Scoop Media

