Name Release, Newtown Fire

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of a man who died in the Loafers Lodge fire
in Newtown, Wellington last week.

He was Michael Wahrlich, age 67, of Wellington.

Police extend our sincere condolences to his whānau and friends.

Michael's family wishes to make a short statement, which Police is releasing
on their behalf:

“The family was devastated to hear that Michael's life was taken in this
terrible tragedy. He always enjoyed entertaining the people of Wellington
and will be sadly missed by the family and all who knew him.”

The family asks for privacy at this time.

