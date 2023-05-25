Newtown Fire - Update

Attributed to Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander.

Adelaide Road is expected to reopen in both directions tomorrow, as a scene examination continues at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.

We would like to thank businesses, residents, and locals affected by this closure for their patience and cooperation.

A cordon remains in place around Loafers Lodge itself, and Police will remain there until the scene examination is completed.

© Scoop Media

