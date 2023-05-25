Newtown Fire - Update
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting
Wellington District Commander.
Adelaide Road is
expected to reopen in both directions tomorrow, as a scene
examination continues at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.
We
would like to thank businesses, residents, and locals
affected by this closure for their patience and
cooperation.
A cordon remains in place around Loafers
Lodge itself, and Police will remain there until the scene
examination is
completed.
