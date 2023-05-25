Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Submissions To Open On Marlborough’s Navigation Bylaw

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council is replacing its 2009 Navigation Bylaw.

The new bylaw will have minor amendments to address key issues and improve clarity Harbourmaster Captain Jake Oliver said.

At last week’s Council meeting Captain Oliver presented a thorough report on the proposed replacement navigation bylaw which will go out for consultation next month.

Submissions will open 1 June 2023 and close on 1 October 2023 with a sub-committee being formed, if necessary, to deliberate on submissions.

Marlborough’s current Navigation Bylaw came into force in July 2010 and contains rules relating to maritime and navigation safety. It helps with the regulation of shipping and activities on the waters of the region.

Under the Maritime Transport Act regional councils can make bylaws to regulate and control activities and prevent nuisances arising. This includes controlling anchorages, placement and maintenance of moorings and specifying requirements for carrying and using of lifejackets on boats.

A review of the bylaw began in 2017 but was not completed due to issues arising from the emergence of the iRex ferries project and subsequent delays due to Covid.

Proposed changes to the bylaw include correcting information relating to the working channel for Picton Harbour Radio, incorporating water ski access lanes not currently included, updating fees and charges levied on activities and editing changes to improve the bylaw’s readability.

There are areas of the bylaw that will need greater attention and in-depth consultation with operators and the community Captain Oliver said.

“These will be pursued as amendments at a later date and are anticipated to include requirements on wearing lifejackets, carrying communications, vessel identification, AIS (automatic identification system), common passage plans and commercial shipping operations,” he said.

