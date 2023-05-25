Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu District Council To Use District Plan To Help Manage Carbon Farming

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council is looking at how the existing District Plan forestry planting restrictions may be used to help mitigate against the adverse effects of carbon farming.

Chief Executive Clive Manley said that while offering environmental benefits, how carbon farming can currently be practiced is presenting unanticipated threats to productive farmland and the communities this supports.

"Council is looking to utilize all the tools we have available tools to us to address carbon farming challenges and provide a level of protection for our rural communities," he said.

"Although the current District Plan was developed prior to the emergence of carbon farming practices it may offer some protection options in some circumstances.

There are several prohibited circumstances for forestry planting which could be of value in helping manage the loss of productive farmland to trees. These include:

  • Separation from Urban Zone: Prohibiting forestry planting within 75m of any Residential Zone or 45m of any Urban Settlement Zone, to safeguard the well-being of urban areas.
  • Separation from Adjoining Property: Prohibiting forestry planting within 25m of the northern boundary of properties used for pastoral farming or horticulture, unless certain criteria related to boundary orientation, topography, and shading are met.
  • Separation from Boundaries: Prohibiting forestry planting within 10m of other boundaries, excluding State Highways and local roads, owned or administered by separate individuals or organizations.
  • Separation from Roads: Prohibiting vegetation growth that shades road carriageways between 10am and 2pm on the shortest day of the year, with exceptions granted for specific circumstances like topography, private roads, unsealed public roads, or with written consent from the relevant road controlling authority.
  • Separation from Existing Dwellings: Prohibiting vegetation growth that shades existing dwellings on separate sites between 9.30am and 3pm on the shortest day of the year.

While the current District Plan presents limitations, we will explore every available means to have more effective control over negative carbon farming practices,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 