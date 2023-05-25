Council Invites Expressions Of Interest For Climate Reference Group Chair

Applications are currently being sought for the role of Chair for the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Independent Climate Reference Group (CRG).

The CRG has been advising Council on climate and biodiversity action since August 2020. It has been instrumental in delivering projects, embedding climate action into Council planning, and developing the Queenstown Lakes Climate and Biodiversity Plan 2022-25.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers describes the CRG as an inspiring collective of professionals with strengths across many climate change disciplines.

“The independent group serves to lend their combined knowledge, research and expertise to address the issues of climate change in our district. As such, the CRG is highly valued as their thinking helps inform our strategies and policies, ensuring Council delivers on the Climate and Biodiversity Plan,” he said.

“Its Chair has the opportunity to collaborate with and lead our experts to guide Council’s response to the huge climate and ecological challenges we all face.”

“Following Council’s declaration of a climate emergency in 2019, we are focused on achieving our bold climate targets. If you are keen to positively influence the direction of climate action in our district, we welcome your application.”

Whilst QLDC welcomes all applications, individuals with a proven track record in leadership and governance roles as well as a passion for environmental and sustainability issues are preferred. It is not a requirement for group members to live in the district.

Anyone interested in this position can find a person specification and application form on the QLDC website (www.qldc.govt.nz/climate-change-and-biodiversity). Applications close on Sunday 11 June.

