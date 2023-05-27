Update – Newtown Fire, Saturday 27 May

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander:

As a result of the detailed, methodical search, Police can confirm the total

number of victims in the Loafers Lodge, Newtown fire on 16 May is five.

Police has already released their names, and is offering support to their

families.

Our scene examination is continuing and is expected to extend into next week.

Finally, Police acknowledge the victims. Kei nga mate koutou ra, haere ki te

urupa o ratou ma, e moe okioki.

