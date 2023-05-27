Update – Newtown Fire, Saturday 27 May
Saturday, 27 May 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District
Commander:
As a result of the detailed, methodical
search, Police can confirm the total
number of victims in
the Loafers Lodge, Newtown fire on 16 May is
five.
Police has already released their names, and is
offering support to their
families.
Our scene
examination is continuing and is expected to extend into
next week.
Finally, Police acknowledge the victims.
Kei nga mate koutou ra, haere ki te
urupa o ratou ma, e
moe
okioki.
