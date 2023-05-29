Information Sought Following Aggravated Burglary, Oamaru
Constable Cory Anderson:
Oamaru Police are
investigating an aggravated burglary last night and
are
asking for anyone with information to come forward.
At around 9pm, Police responded to a burglary
at a residential address on
Bulleid Road, Deborah.
Two offenders entered the address and stole an unknown quantity of goods.
Shortly after, while
fleeing the scene, the offender’s rammed their
vehicle
into another vehicle.
As part of the
investigation, Police are now working to locate the
offending
vehicle.
The vehicle Police are seeking
is a dark-coloured Mazda Atenza which will
have significant damage to one side.
If you see a vehicle
matching this description, or if you have
information
that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online
at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’. Please reference
file number 230529/4646.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.