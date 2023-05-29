Information Sought Following Aggravated Burglary, Oamaru

Constable Cory Anderson:

Oamaru Police are investigating an aggravated burglary last night and are

asking for anyone with information to come forward.

At around 9pm, Police responded to a burglary at a residential address on

Bulleid Road, Deborah.

Two offenders entered the address and stole an unknown quantity of goods.

Shortly after, while fleeing the scene, the offender’s rammed their vehicle

into another vehicle.

As part of the investigation, Police are now working to locate the offending

vehicle.

The vehicle Police are seeking is a dark-coloured Mazda Atenza which will

have significant damage to one side.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, or if you have information

that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online

at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’. Please reference

file number 230529/4646.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

