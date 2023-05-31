Serious Crash - Botany
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash in
Botany.
The crash, on Botany Road, occurred around
2.52pm.
Initial indications suggest there are critical
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Road closures currently include the
following:
- Botany and Millhouse
Drive
- Botany Road and Tarnica
- Botany and Ti
Rakau Drive.
No further information is available
at this
time.
© Scoop Media
