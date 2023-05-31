Have You Seen Gerred?
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for
the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Gerred who
has been reported as missing.
Gerred was last seen in
the Grafton area on 23 May and was last sighted wearing a
black t-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike
slide-style shoes.
He is believed to be in the
Counties Manukau area, however has ties across Tāmaki
Makaurau.
We have concerns for his safety given his
age and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon
as possible on 111.
Additionally, anyone who has
further information on his whereabouts should contact Police
on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793.
Information
can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
