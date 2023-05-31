Have You Seen Gerred?

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Gerred who has been reported as missing.

Gerred was last seen in the Grafton area on 23 May and was last sighted wearing a black t-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike slide-style shoes.

He is believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, however has ties across Tāmaki Makaurau.

We have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

