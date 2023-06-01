Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Entry Fee For Out-of-towners To Visit Enclosed Gardens Gets Go Ahead

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Out-of-town visitors to the Enclosed Gardens at Hamilton Gardens will next year start to contribute to the costs of maintaining the renowned facility following approval of an entry fee for non-Hamiltonians aged 16 and over.

Hamilton City Council mulled over its 2023/24 draft Annual Plan today, with Elected Members provisionally landing on a $20 fee to enter the Enclosed Gardens for those visitors from outside of Hamilton.

Revenue from the entry fee will go towards the significant and increasing costs to maintain Hamilton’s most-popular visitor attraction, and continuing to provide the world-class experience it is known for.

Visitor Destinations Unit Director Lee-Ann Jordan said the time is right to introduce the entry fee, given the growing visitation and the demand this puts on the site.

“Hamilton Gardens is a huge asset for our city and is an important contributor to local tourism and the city economy,” she said. “A lot of people are passionate about them.”

“$20 is a very reasonable price to experience the 18 amazing and unique gardens in the Enclosed Gardens. And, of course, they remain free for Hamiltonians.”

The entry fee is scheduled to be introduced to coincide with the opening of the new Visitor Entry Precinct in February 2024. An annual pass option and concessions will be available.

The revenue generated by the entry fee will go towards the maintenance of Hamilton Gardens, and will help to address Council’s ‘balancing the books’ shortfall – how much more money will go to everyday costs next year, than is expected in revenue. Following today’s decisions this now stands at $16.5 million, with a debt-to-revenue ratio of 199% and net debt of $842 million.

Councillors opted not to increase rates beyond the 4.9% that has been signalled for a long time.

“It is more important than ever that we think of our responsibilities, and what is best for Hamiltonians not just now, but into the future," said Mayor Paula Southgate.

“After a robust and considered debate, we opted to keep rates at a 4.9% increase - which is good news for some, but signals that we have a lot of work to do through our Long-Term Plan process to considerably cut costs and balance the books.”

Councillors also included in the draft Annual Plan:

  • $50,000 for Boon Street Art through the Creative Partnerships Fund
  • $1.8 million to design and build a pedestrian crossing and associated safety improvements at the Abbotsford Street/Ulster Street intersection, subject to Waka Kotahi co-funding
  • $500,000 to continue to investigate and progress emerging growth areas on the outskirts of the city with a focus on primarily increasing industrial land supply
  • aligning the development of Wellington Street beach and transport improvements in the area.

Today’s decisions will be formally finalised on 29 June.

