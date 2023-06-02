Update - Fatal Crash Botany: Second Person Dies
Friday, 2 June 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A second person involved in a serious crash in Botany on
Wednesday has died.
The person was the driver of one
of the cars and passed away in hospital
earlier
today.
The person was critically injured in the two
car crash and was taken to
hospital, but died as a result
of their injuries.
Emergency services responded to
reports of the two-vehicle crash, near the
intersection
of Botany Road and Golfland Drive, at 2.42pm on Wednesday
31
May.
Sadly, one person also died at the
scene.
Our thoughts are with their family and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
