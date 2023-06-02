Update - Fatal Crash Botany: Second Person Dies

A second person involved in a serious crash in Botany on Wednesday has died.

The person was the driver of one of the cars and passed away in hospital

earlier today.

The person was critically injured in the two car crash and was taken to

hospital, but died as a result of their injuries.

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash, near the

intersection of Botany Road and Golfland Drive, at 2.42pm on Wednesday 31

May.

Sadly, one person also died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

