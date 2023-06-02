Investigation Into Kaikohe Homicide Continues
The Police investigation into the death of a woman at a
property in Kaikohe
overnight is progressing today.
Police were called to a Taraire Street property
at 11.41pm on Thursday 1
June, following reports of an intruder being located inside the property.
We
continue to speak to the other occupants of the address as
we piece
together what has occurred.
We appreciate
there are several questions the public will have about what
has
happened, however at this very early stage there are a number of aspects we
are unable to comment on as to not jeopardise the investigation.
A scene examination has
been underway at the address this morning and
continues this evening. A scene guard remains in place.
A number
of items of interest left behind at the address were
recovered and
those items are now undergoing forensic testing to assist with our enquiries.
The offender has
fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a pair of shoes
and
another item of clothing.
The offender was last
seen running away barefoot. This may stick in the
minds
of anyone who was around Kaikohe at this time last night, and we are very
keen to hear from you.
While
we are aware of media reporting, Police are not yet in a
position to
name the victim, however what we can say is that this woman was a treasured
member of the family, and she was attempting to intervene to assist her
family members who were also inside the property at the time.
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland
CIB, says Police are ensuring
there is support in place for those other occupants.
“This is an absolutely
devastating incident for this family, who are not
only coming to terms with the sense of violation of someone entering their
home but are now also grieving a vulnerable member of their whānau.
“Our team’s
priority is to locate the person responsible, and
the
community can be reassured we are treating this incident extremely
seriously.”
Detective
Inspector Johnston says Police would also still like to hear
from
anyone who may have been in the area before or around the time of the
incident who may have seen something suspicious.
“It is understood the male has
entered the property sometime
between
11-11.20pm.
“If you can assist our
investigation, please contact Police through our
105
phone service quoting the file number 230602/1746 or Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
We will continue to provide updates proactively as they become available.