Waikato Police Arrest Four Youths Following Burglaries

Saturday, 3 June 2023, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Willie Cuthers

Four youths have been arrested following three burglaries in Thames, Patetonga and Tahuna this morning.

Police were notified of the first burglary at a commercial premises on Pollen Street, Thames at about 2.35am. It has been confirmed that a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry to the store.

At about 3.25am Police were notified of a burglary of a service station in Patetonga and a short time later a burglary at another service station in Tahuna was reported. A vehicle was not used to gain entry to these premises.

Police units in the Waikato area were on the lookout for the vehicle the offenders were travelling in when it was located acting suspiciously near a commercial premises in Morrinsville.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so and fled from Police towards Hamilton.

The vehicle was pursued for a short time but was abandoned once the registration of the vehicle had been obtained. Police followed the vehicle at a distance.

The vehicle was later spiked and eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Naylor and Fox Streets, Hamilton and the four offenders were arrested.

The youths, aged between 15 and 17, are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today on charges of burglary and unlawful taking.

These arrests reflect the hard work Waikato Police are putting in to respond to ram raids and burglaries.

We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to business owners and to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

We will not tolerate this behaviour in our community and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.

