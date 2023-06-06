Serious Crash, Aokautere
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision
at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Polson Hill
Drive, Aokautere this morning.
The crash was reported
about 11.45am and involved a car and a
bicycle.
Initial reports suggest there are critical
injuries.
State highway 57 is closed between Pahiatua
Aokutere Road and Johnstone Drive.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and take an alternate
route.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
underway.
