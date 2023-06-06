Serious Crash, Aokautere

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Polson Hill Drive, Aokautere this morning.

The crash was reported about 11.45am and involved a car and a bicycle.

Initial reports suggest there are critical injuries.

State highway 57 is closed between Pahiatua Aokutere Road and Johnstone Drive.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

