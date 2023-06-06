Operation Metallic Red: Police Operation Sees Arrests And Bikes Impounded

Police made numerous arrests and impounded vehicles as a result of an

operation targeting illegal dirt bike activity during the long weekend.

Across Sunday and Monday, five arrests were made along with five bikes and

one motor vehicle being impounded during Operation Metallic Red.

The operation had dedicated Police staff focused on preventing and disrupting

the planned dirt bike ride across Auckland.

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander, Inspector Matt Srhoj says Police

became aware of a number of bikes gathering in Papatoetoe about 11.30am on

Sunday.

“There were approximately 40 to 50 bikes at the Manukau Memorial Gardens,

some doing burnouts and driving dangerously,” he says.

“A short time later, the bikes left the gardens on Puhinui Road and

travelled towards State Highway 20 heading north. Also in the convoy were

several support vehicles that had people filming the bike run.”

Inspector Srhoj says Police units had just caught up to the bikes when two of

the dirt bikes crashed, coming off their bikes.

He says neither rider was wearing any safety equipment and were transported

to hospital with moderate injuries.

Both riders were taken by ambulance for medical assessment. Driving charges

are being currently being considered and their bikes impounded.

“For their sake they are quite lucky to have not suffered serious injuries,

or injured any other road users going about their business.”

Inspector Srhoj says a team of operational staff from across Tāmaki

Makaurau, with assistance from the Police helicopter, Eagle, monitored the

ride, which continued onto the North-Western motorway heading east.

The bikes then turned onto Southern Motorway heading south to Ōtara.

Police units and the Eagle Helicopter monitored the bike ride through

Auckland to Ngāti Ōtara Park, where one rider, a Killer Bees member, was

arrested for sustained loss of traction and drug offences. His motor bike was

impounded.

Police cordons were set up around the park, which resulted in another bike

rider being arrested and summonsed for failing to stop for Police. His bike

was also seized.

A vehicle located exiting the park was also seized by Police in connection

with a recent King Cobra bike run seen driving in a dangerous manner.

“The aim of this operation was to prevent smaller groups of riders growing

into larger gatherings.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and

criminal activity,” Inspector Srhoj says.

“We understand the community is fed up with these motorbike riders’

behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.

“Police will be reviewing CCTV footage, which will likely result in further

arrests and charges.”

We ask anyone who observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring

to contact 111, alternatively if you have information which may assist us

contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

