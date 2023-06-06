Operation Metallic Red: Police Operation Sees Arrests And Bikes Impounded
Police made numerous arrests and impounded vehicles as a
result of an
operation targeting illegal dirt bike activity during the long weekend.
Across Sunday and
Monday, five arrests were made along with five bikes
and
one motor vehicle being impounded during Operation Metallic Red.
The operation had dedicated Police staff
focused on preventing and disrupting
the planned dirt bike ride across Auckland.
Acting Counties Manukau
District Commander, Inspector Matt Srhoj says
Police
became aware of a number of bikes gathering in Papatoetoe about 11.30am on
Sunday.
“There were
approximately 40 to 50 bikes at the Manukau Memorial
Gardens,
some doing burnouts and driving dangerously,” he says.
“A short time later, the bikes left the
gardens on Puhinui Road and
travelled towards State Highway 20 heading north. Also in the convoy were
several support vehicles that had people filming the bike run.”
Inspector Srhoj says Police units had just
caught up to the bikes when two of
the dirt bikes crashed, coming off their bikes.
He says neither rider
was wearing any safety equipment and were transported
to hospital with moderate injuries.
Both riders were
taken by ambulance for medical assessment. Driving
charges
are being currently being considered and their bikes impounded.
“For their sake they are quite
lucky to have not suffered serious injuries,
or injured any other road users going about their business.”
Inspector Srhoj says a team of
operational staff from across Tāmaki
Makaurau, with assistance from the Police helicopter, Eagle, monitored the
ride, which continued onto the North-Western motorway heading east.
The bikes then turned onto Southern Motorway heading south to Ōtara.
Police units and the
Eagle Helicopter monitored the bike ride through
Auckland to Ngāti Ōtara Park, where one rider, a Killer Bees member, was
arrested for sustained loss of traction and drug offences. His motor bike was
impounded.
Police
cordons were set up around the park, which resulted in
another bike
rider being arrested and summonsed for failing to stop for Police. His bike
was also seized.
A vehicle located exiting the park was also
seized by Police in connection
with a recent King Cobra bike run seen driving in a dangerous manner.
“The
aim of this operation was to prevent smaller groups of
riders growing
into larger gatherings.
“We will
continue to actively target those involved in anti-social
and
criminal activity,” Inspector Srhoj says.
“We understand the community is fed up with
these motorbike riders’
behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.
“Police
will be reviewing CCTV footage, which will likely result in
further
arrests and charges.”
We ask anyone who
observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is
occurring
to contact 111, alternatively if you have information which may assist us
contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.