Three Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incident In Hawke’s Bay
Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Munro:
Three youths
aged 14, 15 and 16 have been arrested after a fleeing
driver
incident across the Hawke’s Bay area this morning.
Police received a report of a Toyota vehicle
driving erratically in Napier
about 7am.
The car had been reported stolen from Gisborne overnight.
The
Toyota vehicle was later observed in Napier, but sped away
when spotted
by Police patrols.
The vehicle was fitted with a GPS tracker.
Police did not pursue and
instead maintained a safe distance from the vehicle
and placed staff at wider cordons.
The vehicle was successfully spiked on a rural road heading towards Taupō.
The vehicle was driven on its tyre rims until
it became undrivable and
eventually stopped.
Three youths were arrested and taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police take fleeing driver incidents very seriously.
In the event we do
not pursue at the time due to safety concerns, we
make
extensive follow-up enquiries to hold those responsible to account.
In this case, we were fortunate the vehicle had a tracking device.
We are
committed to keeping our community safe and we will not
tolerate
dangerous behaviour on our roads, antisocial behaviour, or theft.
We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.
All three youths are
facing a variety of charges, one for breaching
bail
conditions.
Enquiries are underway regarding
two other vehicles stolen in Gisborne at
around the same time as the Toyota, and one of those vehicles has been
recovered already.
All three youths appeared today in Youth Court.