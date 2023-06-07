Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police continue to appeal for sightings of Veon Smith

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Veon Smith.

Veon was last seen at his central Whangārei home on Sunday 4 June.

As previously advised, Veon’s vehicle was located the same afternoon parked at Mair Park, Whangārei.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black Hunting and Fishing trackpants, and a long sleeve polar fleece shirt with dark green and black squares on it.

Despite an extensive search in the Mair Park and Parahaki areas this week, we have not yet located Veon and both Police and his family have serious concerns for his safety.

A search in the nearby area is continuing today, however it is possible he may have travelled out of the area.

Veon is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build.

We continue to ask anyone who has any information, or knows the whereabouts of Veon, to please contact Police.

Additionally, anyone who has found anything unusual in Mair Park or on Parahaki, please call 105 and quote file number 230604/1348.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

