Two Youths Arrested Following Cambridge Burglary

Waikato Volume Crime Group, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Two youths have been arrested following a burglary in Cambridge on Monday 5

June.

About 5.50am, Police were called after reports of burglary at a commercial

premises on Thorndon Road.

A group of youths were observed using axes to gain entry to the premises.

Upon entering the store, the group stole alcohol before fleeing the scene in

a vehicle.

The vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen, was located a short time

later.

Following an investigation, Police have today arrested two youths in relation

to the incident.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have since appeared in Hamilton Youth Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says the quick work from our staff has

resulted in the offenders being identified and held to account.

“We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending

extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring

offenders before the courts.”

Police continue to urge the community to report suspicious and criminal

behaviour. The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity is urged to contact Police on

111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

