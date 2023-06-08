Two Youths Arrested Following Cambridge Burglary
Waikato Volume Crime Group, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:
Two youths have been arrested
following a burglary in Cambridge on Monday
5
June.
About 5.50am, Police were called after
reports of burglary at a commercial
premises on Thorndon Road.
A group of youths were observed using axes to gain entry to the premises.
Upon entering the store,
the group stole alcohol before fleeing the scene in
a vehicle.
The vehicle, which is believed to have been
stolen, was located a short time
later.
Following
an investigation, Police have today arrested two youths in
relation
to the incident.
A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have since appeared in Hamilton Youth Court.
Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says the
quick work from our staff has
resulted in the offenders being identified and held to account.
“We hope this
gives our community reassurance that we take this
offending
extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring
offenders before the courts.”
Police continue to urge the community to
report suspicious and criminal
behaviour. The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated.
Anyone
who has concerns about criminal activity is urged to contact
Police on
111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.