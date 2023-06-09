Informative But Fun: Expo Helps Newcomers Settle In Hamilton

Being new to a city or country can be daunting, but Hamilton City Council, along with community partners, is hosting an expo to make settling in that much easier.

The Welcoming Communities Expo will be held on Saturday 8 July, 10am - 3pm at The Barn, Claudelands, and brings together fun and entertainment, with helpful information for new Kiwis and Hamiltonians.

The Expo, which is part of the Welcoming Communities Programme – Te Waharoa ki Ngaa Hapori, is designed for new migrants, refugees, international students, and their families. It will connect them with services and community groups in Hamilton Kirikiriroa to help them settle, and enjoy life, work, study and play in their new city.

Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Chair of the Community and Natural Environment Committee, said the expo will bring together all the great work already being done to welcome our newest residents.

“We know Hamilton Kirikiriroa is a welcoming city, but it can be difficult to know what help and support is out there and where to find it, especially if language or culture is a barrier. This expo brings all the information, groups and resources together in one place to make it easy for our new communities to find.”

Hamilton’s community centres will be sharing information about the many programmes they offer, such as learning English, finding employment, making connections, learning to drive, and more. There will be information on education and schools, health and health-related services, community safety, training opportunities, as well as connecting with other community groups.

Food stalls and cultural entertainment will also be there, and participants will also have a chance to win prizes.

“The expo is about having fun too,” said Councillor Naidoo-Rauf. “We want to show our newest residents that Hamilton is a fun place to live and stay, with lots of things to do.

“Getting involved in local groups, clubs and activities is a great way to meet people, get engaged and feel more settled in your new home. We’d like to encourage people to see what opportunities exist that can make their lives here better.”

Councillor Naidoo-Rauf said anyone is welcome to attend. “If you’re new to New Zealand or you’ve just moved to Hamilton Kirikiriroa; whether you’re here to work, to study, or just to enjoy a new life, you are welcome.”

Employers with international employees are also encouraged to share the word about the Expo.

We’re also looking for organisations and businesses to register their interest to be an exhibitor at the Welcoming Communities Expo.

