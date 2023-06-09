Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Christchurch

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Mairehau, Christchurch this morning.

Shortly before 9am Police signalled for a vehicle to stop on Cranford Street, due to its manner of driving. The driver fled and Police did not initiate a pursuit, and instead maintained observations of the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards the offending vehicle crashed into a member of the public's vehicle on Nancy Road, Mairehau. The member of the public received serious injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, they had sustained minor injuries. A firearm in the vehicle was seized. Charges are forthcoming.

The road was closed while Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the event or who has any video footage, please contact us via our 105 phone service, referencing the Police event number P054933271.

