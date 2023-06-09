Stellar Line Up For FIFA Women’s World Cup Panel Event In Hamilton Kirikiriroa

In the spirit of “Going Beyond”, Hamilton Kirikiriroa is hosting a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Trophy Tour event at the K’aute Pasifika Fale, to empower future generations in sport.

This free event, on Tuesday 20 June at 4:30pm, aims to spotlight women who are unleashing their creative spirit and accelerating the growth of women’s sport.

The Fale, which opened in January this year, is the first of its kind in New Zealand. The event will focus on the changing dynamics of gender in sport with a panel of inspirational figures.

Past and present female sporting personalities on the panel include current Football Fern Michaela Foster, ex-Football Fern Joy Howland, FIFA Referee Sarah Jones and Black Ferns veteran & four-time World Champion Renee woodman-Wickliffe. MC and Olympian Sarah Cowley-Ross will discuss with the panel how far women’s sport has come, in the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Hamilton Kirikiriroa is set to host five matches from 22 July.

Topics include their involvement in sport, as well as their personal pathways and experiences. This event will be a celebration of women’s sport, designed to inspire, uplift, and encourage women and girls to dream big.

Please register for the event: hamiltonhostcity.co.nz/panelevent.

After beginning the worldwide tour in February, the original Trophy has now visited all 32 qualified nations, making it the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour to date. The tour is a global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans the opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends.

It will now stay in the two host countries (Australia and New Zealand) until the new world champions are crowned on Sunday, 20 August.

The Trophy will also make regional visits throughout the host city tour, ensuring that communities in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions have an opportunity to be inspired and excited ahead of the tournament. A mixture of public and private events have been organised.

For more information on the Trophy Tour or events in Hamilton surrounding the tournament visit hamiltonhostcity.co.nz

Tickets for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches in Hamilton Kirikiriroa are on sale now at FIFA.com/hamiltontickets #FIFAGoingBeyond

