Update - Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Mata

Police can now advise that one person has died in a crash on State Highway 1

near Mata, south of Whangārei.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at 7.10pm.

Two other people were injured in the crash – one critically and one

seriously. Both have been transported to Whangārei Hospital.

State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Springfield Road, and northbound

traffic at Salmon Road.

