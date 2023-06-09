Update - Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Mata
Police can now advise that one person has died in a crash
on State Highway 1
near Mata, south of Whangārei.
The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police at 7.10pm.
Two other people were
injured in the crash – one critically and
one
seriously. Both have been transported to Whangārei Hospital.
State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Southbound traffic is being
diverted at Springfield Road, and northbound
traffic at Salmon Road.