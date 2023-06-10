Witnesses Sought Following Crash, Porirua

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that occurred on Thursday 27 April 2023, opposite Pak’n Save on Parumona Street, Porirua.

At around 8.20pm, emergency services were called after a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian.

The driver failed to stop and immediately left the scene.

The pedestrian was in hospital for four weeks receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle is described as being dark-coloured, with a missing passenger side mirror (damaged in the crash).

Police are seeking any witnesses of the crash or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Information can be provided to Police on 105 quoting file number 230503/7107.

Other information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.

