Homicide Investigation Launched, ŌPōtiki

Detective Inspector Lew Warner:

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ōpōtiki last night.

Police were called to a disorder related incident on Saint John Street at about 11.05pm on Friday.

A man was located with serious injuries at the scene.

CPR was commenced, but the man died due to the severity of his injuries.

A scene guard remains in place while a scene examination is completed.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number P054943128.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Further updates will be provided as the Police investigation allows.

