Name Release - Fatal Crash, Cromwell
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 7:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
person who died in a crash on SH 8B, Cromwell on Friday 2
June.
She was Isabel Mary Pairman, 85, of Cromwell
.
Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this
difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are under
way.
