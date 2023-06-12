Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bring Kiwi Builder Back Home

Monday, 12 June 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Cameron Holm

Seeking Sponsorship for flights to bring Injured Whangārei Builder home from Panama

In a tragic turn of events, Marcel Syron, a Whangārei builder and adventurous sailor, has suffered severe spinal injuries while on his round-the-world yacht journey. Marcel is currently in critical condition at a hospital in Panama City after a diving accident in a swimming pool on March 26. His family and friends have rallied together to support him, and they have set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for his immediate medical expenses in Panama and his transportation back to New Zealand.

With an urgent need to bring Marcel back home to New Zealand for specialised medical care, we are reaching out to find a potential sponsor to provide assistance. Our goal is to secure sponsorship for the flights for Marcel and the 2 x medical and 1 x support team member required to transport him home. To do this, we would need to fly medical crew and support: 3 x business class seats from Panama to Auckland 3 x economy class seats from Auckland to Panama 2 x economy class seats from Panama to Auckland

This is to ensure Marcel's comfort and well-being during this critical journey. By sponsoring these seats, you will play a vital role in facilitating Marcel's return to his home country, where he can receive the medical attention he urgently requires.

Marcel's accident occurred while he was ashore, preparing to sail through the Panama Canal. While diving into a swimming pool, he struck his head on a stair's buttress, resulting in a broken back and damage to his spinal column. It took some time before he was discovered underwater, and due to complications, including pneumonia, Marcel is currently in ICU in Panama.

Marcel's journey, which began in the Mediterranean, has taken him across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean, allowing him to experience various ports and witness captivating sights along the way. Tragically, his voyage was interrupted at this crucial stage, just before his planned return to Whangārei.

We are incredibly touched by the outpouring of support from Marcel's loved ones, who have already raised close to $32,000 through the Givealittle page. However, the costs of medical treatment and transportation are significant, and we need further assistance to ensure Marcel's safe journey back to New Zealand.

As a potential sponsor, your contribution will make a lasting impact on Marcel's recovery and well-being. By providing these airfares, you will not only offer comfort and support during his travel but also demonstrate your commitment to helping those in need.

