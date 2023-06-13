Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Submissions Open On Speed Management Plan

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Submissions open today on Council’s Speed Management Plan. The consultation period runs from 13 June to 11 July.

The plan proposes speed limit changes on local roads around schools and marae, in small townships and in current 70 km/h and 90 km/h areas. The plan also addresses some speed limit inconsistencies and proposes reducing speed limits on some roads in the Marlborough Sounds.

“The purpose of the Speed Management Plan is to enable Marlborough residents and visitors to travel more safely around the region on our local roads. I encourage people to have their say,” said David Croad, Deputy Mayor and chair of Council’s Assets and Services Committee.

“In the 10 years to 2022, there were 2,220 crashes reported on Marlborough’s local roads including 11 fatalities. Speed was indicated as a contributing factor in 19 per cent of all fatal and serious crashes on Marlborough roads during this time.”

“Speed management is about achieving safe and appropriate vehicle speeds on roads that reflect the road’s function, design, safety and use,” said Councillor Croad.

To support the Plan a range of initiatives is required to be implemented such as speed limit changes and engineering treatments such as signs, road markings or speed humps.

The Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits legislation came into effect in May 2022 and requires speed limits around schools be reviewed and efforts made to reduce them by the end of 2027,” said Marlborough Roads’ Senior Transport Planner, Laura Skilton.

“Speed limits will now be reviewed every three years and proposed changes and treatments identified as part of the development of the speed management plan.”

“People and goods need to move efficiently around the transport network. However, aligned to the Road to Zero vision, there also needs to be a reduction in deaths and serious injuries on the network.”

“The creation of the Speed Management Plan is part of a wider national ‘Safe System’ approach to road safety, which covers four broad areas: safe speeds, safe vehicles, safe road users and safe roads and roadsides.”

“The Safe System approach works on the principle that it is not acceptable for a road user to be killed or seriously injured if they make a mistake. Research from overseas shows that even if all road users comply with road rules, fatalities only fall by around 50%. So if everyone obeyed the road rules, New Zealand would still have more than 130 deaths on the road each year.”

“The Safe System approach looks beyond the driver and identifies and addresses all of the causes of crash trauma. A more forgiving system means that when someone makes a mistake it is less likely to result in loss of life or limb.”

Drop-in meetings for people to find out more about the Plan and submission process are scheduled as follows:

  • Blenheim Library Tuesday 20 June 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm
  • Awatere Memorial Hall Friday 23 June 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm
  • Picton Library Monday 26 June 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm
  • Havelock School community hall Thursday 29 June 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm

People are encouraged to read the Speed Management Plan and its supporting Technical Assessments document. These are available online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations from Council offices in Blenheim and Picton or at the drop-in meetings.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 