Matariki Tauranga Moana 2023 - E Whai Ake Nei - What's Coming Up

Friday, 16 June 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Matariki Tauranga Moana celebrations are off to a shining start, with a programme of events full of ako (learning) and tūheratanga (discovery) on next week.

Unleash your creativity in the Tuhinga Whakarei – Kupu and Calligraphy workshops on Tuesday, 20 and Saturday, 24 June, where you’ll create a meaningful, one-of-a-kind artwork by combining kupu Matariki and calligraphy techniques.

Prepare your own pigments and paint your own masterpiece while discussing how to respectfully harvest whenua without leaving a trace in the Kōkōwai/Painting with Whenua workshop on Wednesday, 21 June.

Enjoy an evening of thought-provoking discussion and Q&A with film director and writer Paula Whetu Jones, following a screening of her critically acclaimed film ‘Whina’, on Thursday, 22 June. The film tells the story of Dame Whina Cooper, the beloved Māori matriarch who worked tirelessly to improve the rights of her people, especially women.

Get strumming and singing at the ukulele session, where you’ll be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords and the catchy song 'Matariki Macarena'. All ages are welcome to this free event on Friday, 23 June, with bookings essential to secure your spot.

Learn about the Māori lunar calendar, the Maramataka, with Mihi Keita Tibble’s introduction workshop on Saturday, 24 June. Gain a deeper understanding of the moon's phases within a lunar month and discover ways to integrate this ancient knowledge into your life.

Experience the artistry of bone carving with Gavin Smith in workshop sessions held over two consecutive Saturdays, starting 24 June. Immerse yourself in the rich tradition of whakairo as Gavin shares his 17-year journey in this captivating craft.

Throughout the week you’ll also find a range of exhibitions and displays to explore at the Tauranga Art Gallery, The Incubator spaces at The Historic Village, and He Puna Manawa – Tauranga Library.

With so many ways to celebrate and learn what Matariki means for our city and people, now’s the time to take part and create special memories with whānau and friends. To view the full programme of events, visit www.mymatariki.co.nz.

